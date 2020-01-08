Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Kickstarting 2020 on a high note, Ayushmann Khurrana will be starring in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This will be followed by his reunion with Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar in Gulabo Sitabo. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana is delighted to have shared screen space with Bollywood's megastar. Speaking about him, he said that Big B is so intelligent and full of energy even at his age. The actor raved that Amitabh Bachchan comes so prepared that he even knows the other person's lines.

Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time will now release on 17th April 2020! It is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar, is a Rising Sun Films Production.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar is all set for a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results