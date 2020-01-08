Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shakes a leg to Muqabla with a little fan

Varun Dhawan, along with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, is presently promoting his upcoming release Street Dancer 3D. The actor was recently in Indore when he came across a little fan, and was taken aback with her dancing capabilities.

This resulted in a viral video, wherein Varun is seen matching steps with the little girl while they shake a leg to the recreated version of ‘Muqabla’. "Meet this kid in Indore. Talent all around our country street dancers everywhere," he wrote, sharing the video on Twitter. Watch it below. No wonder the actor was left impressed!

Sushil Pandit SAVARKAR????????. on Twitter

The brands that @deepikapadukone endorses are: Lloyds ACs Swarovski Axis Bank Jio L'Oréal Nestle Fruits Vitals Tetley Green Tea Jaguar Lighting Oppo Gillette Venus Coca Cola Goibibo Kellogg's Nescafe Brittannia Lux Vistara Tanishq All About You Royale Atmos You know what to do.

The trailer, which was recently released, was quite well-accepted by the fans. The India-Pakistan rivalry is taken to the dance floor by Sahej (Varun) and Inayat (Shraddha) as they dance it out wholeheartedly. As a special attraction, Prabhudheva will be seen shaking a leg to Muqabla.

Directed by Remo D'souza, the film also stars Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana in other pivotal roles and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results