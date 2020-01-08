Kick-boxing an integral part of Salman Khan’s fitness regime, reveals his trainer

It was with his 2016 film Sultan wherein he played a wrestler that Salman Khan first discovered his liking for other forms of workout, than his regular gym schedules. Fitness trainer Rakesh Yadav, who presently looks after the actor's training, revealed to a publication that Salman decided to continue with kick-boxing as a pivotal part of his fitness routine as it ensures physical wellness on a larger scale.

Rakesh, who also trains Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in gymnastics, let out that kick-boxing is a useful form of training for Salman since he often performs heavy actions in his films. In his fitness regime, two hours, thrice a week in the evening, are dedicated to kick-boxing and flexibility. Rakesh also reveals that Salman is quite reluctant to take breaks, and has pushed himself for months, becoming fitter as a result.

The actor, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is presently working on Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action flick, which he promises will be a strong dose of entertainment, will feature Salman packing quite a lot of punches and kicks. The film stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist, and also features Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Salman Khan gifts Dabangg 3 villain Kichcha Sudeep a BMW M5 worth Rs. 1.55 crores

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results