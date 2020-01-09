Leaked: Stills from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb’s Dubai schedule

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shared the screen in the recently released film Good Newwz. The duo will soon be soon sharing the screen space for the second time in the upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The duo has been shooting for the film and stills from the sets have gone viral on the internet and grabbed everyone's attention.

In one of the pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen leaning on to Akshay Kumar while the two look away into the distance. In one picture, Kiara can be seen dressed in a neon green top, while Akshay is seen in a bright orange suit in another.

View this post on Instagram

Fan photos from the Dubai schedule of #LaxmmiBomb where #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani are shooting for a song. #UserGeneratedContent @akshaykumar @kiaraaliaadvani @akkistaan

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 8, 2020 at 4:02am PST

The duo is currently in Dubai shooting for a special dance number titled 'Burj Khalifa' choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. They will sport several looks and the song is shot across different locations like Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeriah Beach, and Marina City. It is being shot on a huge scale with hundreds of background dancers. In one of the looks, Akshay is sporting an orange overall and gold chain. They will be doing hip hop moves too.

The comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb, is a remake of a Tamil film and is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The film has managed to create a buzz after the makers unveiled Akshay Kumar's first look as a transgender dressed in a saree.

Kiara Advani, who had a successful 2019 with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Kiara had shared videos from the sets of the film when they were shooting for a song in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb is all set to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid this year.

.@akshaykumar sir waving to fans on the sets of #LaxmmiBomb in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/bMb4fduNBk

— ❤ KHILADI GROUP ❤ (@KhiladiGroup1) January 7, 2020

