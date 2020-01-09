BTS countdown to Map Of The Soul: 7 to be in 4 phases, comeback trailers titled Shadow and Ego

Worldwide superstars, South Korean septet BTS, on Tuesday, announced that their comeback album is titled Map Of The Soul: 7. The announcement also revealed the release date and that is February 21, 2020. BTS, which comprises of, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, has been teasing the fans about their upcoming album for quite a while.

The pre-orders begin on January 9, 2020. Their agency Big Hit Entertainment released that the road to comeback album will be in 4 phases. The comeback trailers have been titled 'Shadow' & 'Ego'.

PHASE 01:

JAN 10 – Comeback Trailer : SHADOW

JAN 14 – CONNECT, BTS : ONLINE

JAN 14 – CONNECT, BTS : LONDON

Jan 15- CONNECT, BTS : BERLIN

JAN 17 – 1st Single Release & Art Film performed by MN Dance Company

PHASE 02:

JAN 21 – CONNECT, BTS : BUENOS AIRES

JAN 28 – CONNECT, BTS : SEOUL

FEB 03 – Comeback Trailer : EGO

FEB 04 – CONNECT, BTS : NYC

PHASE 03:

FEB 10 – Concept Photo #1

FEB 11- Concept Photo #2

Feb 12 – Concept Photo #3

Feb 13 – Concept Photo #4

Feb 17 – Tracklist

PHASE 04:

FEB 21 – Album Release & Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima performed by BTS for Lead Single

FEB 28 – Official MV for Lead Single

BTS' last album titled Map Of The Soul: Persona released last year in April. The title track 'Boy With Luv' broke YouTube record of most viewed music video in 24 hours.

