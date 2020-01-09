BTS countdown to Map Of The Soul: 7 to be in 4 phases, comeback trailers titled Shadow and Ego

Worldwide superstars, South Korean septet BTS, on Tuesday, announced that their comeback album is titled Map Of The Soul: 7. The announcement also revealed the release date and that is February 21, 2020. BTS, which comprises of, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, has been teasing the fans about their upcoming album for quite a while.
PHASE 01:
JAN 10 – Comeback Trailer : SHADOW
JAN 14 – CONNECT, BTS : ONLINE
JAN 14 – CONNECT, BTS : LONDON
Jan 15- CONNECT, BTS : BERLIN
JAN 17 – 1st Single Release & Art Film performed by MN Dance Company
PHASE 02:
JAN 21 – CONNECT, BTS : BUENOS AIRES
JAN 28 – CONNECT, BTS : SEOUL
FEB 03 – Comeback Trailer : EGO
FEB 04 – CONNECT, BTS : NYC
PHASE 03:
FEB 10 – Concept Photo #1
FEB 11- Concept Photo #2
Feb 12 – Concept Photo #3
Feb 13 – Concept Photo #4
Feb 17 – Tracklist
PHASE 04:
FEB 21 – Album Release & Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima performed by BTS for Lead Single
FEB 28 – Official MV for Lead Single
BTS' last album titled Map Of The Soul: Persona released last year in April. The title track 'Boy With Luv' broke YouTube record of most viewed music video in 24 hours.
#BTS #방탄소년단 MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 COMEBACK MAP#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 pic.twitter.com/ppO78ZrUoA
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 8, 2020
