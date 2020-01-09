Sara Ali Khan takes her fans around Central Park in a hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan continues to show her funny side on Instagram with her captions, videos. Now, in her latest Instagram video, the actress is taking her fans around Central Park, New York in a hilarious way.

Welcoming her fans with her show called Watch With Sara’, Sara is giving a glimpse of the Park with updates. “Namaste Darshako with Sara #tbt,” the caption read.

Sara Ali Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next starring in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for February 14, 2020.

