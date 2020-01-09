Bollywood meets Cricket! Ajay Devgn and MS Dhoni happily strike a pose

Ajay Devgn, who is promoting Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, met former Indian Cricket Team Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday. The actor shared a photo with the cricketer as they bumped into each other at the airport.

Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, "Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."

Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that is clashing with the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak on January 10. Ajay is starring as Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathod, and Kajol as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare.

