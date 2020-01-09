Ranveer Singh’s A Clockwork Orange inspired jacket by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi costs almost Rs. 80,000

Ranveer Singh and his eclectic taste in fashion will always be in news and why not. He has always broken gender norms when it comes to fashion and style. Call it outlandish or making a statement, the actor always grabs eyeballs.

On Thursday, Ranveer headed to Gujarat to shoot for the second schedule of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was snapped by the paparazzi and we spotted him wearing a very unique padded jacket at the airport. Ranveer sported Japanese designer Jun Takahashi's Undercover x A Clockwork Orange collection which was first seen at the Fall Winter 2019 Runway in Paris. He wore A Clockwork Orange Padded Coach Jacket worth Rs. 78,486.33 ( ¥120,697). It is the scene from the film where the protagonist Alex’s eyes being forced open to watch the horrific footage. The jacket has been one of the standout pieces from Takahashi's collection. He wore a grey t-shirt and jeans along with funky glasses and sneakers.

So, do you like Ranveer's latest outfit choice? Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh wore a Gucci reversible wool coat which was worth over Rs. 3 lakhs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next starring in Kabir Khan's '83 as Kapil Dev. The film is releasing on April 10, 2020.

