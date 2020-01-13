Sanjay Gupta confirms third installment in Shootout franchise will be more about gang wars

In August, last year, Bollywood Hungama reported that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta will collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor for the third installment in the Shootout franchise. Rumours are rife that it will be reportedly called Shootout At Byculla.
Confirming the same, Sanjay Gupta recently said that they have started working on the script and it will be more about gang wars of Mumbai. The director said that Shootout at Lokhandwala was known to many but Shootout at Wadala was unfamiliar to a cinegoer in Bhopal. When asked whether it is titled Shootout At Byculla, he said naming it would limit its reach by making it Mumbai centric. They want to explore as the story is really powerful and want the next installment to be pan India film.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta is Mumbai Saga which is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.
ALSO READ: MUMBAI SAGA FIRST LOOK: John Abraham is an angry gangster, Emraan Hashmi turns cop in Sanjay Gupta directorial
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply