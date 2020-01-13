Sanjay Gupta confirms third installment in Shootout franchise will be more about gang wars

In August, last year, Bollywood Hungama reported that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta will collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor for the third installment in the Shootout franchise. Rumours are rife that it will be reportedly called Shootout At Byculla.

Confirming the same, Sanjay Gupta recently said that they have started working on the script and it will be more about gang wars of Mumbai. The director said that Shootout at Lokhandwala was known to many but Shootout at Wadala was unfamiliar to a cinegoer in Bhopal. When asked whether it is titled Shootout At Byculla, he said naming it would limit its reach by making it Mumbai centric. They want to explore as the story is really powerful and want the next installment to be pan India film.

Earlier, it was reported that the new installment will be an amalgamation of several shootings and encounters in Byculla, Mumbai. The team of writers has gone back and forth to understand what story they want to say. And they have even referred to S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Byculla To Bangkok. While the process of writing is still under works, Sanjay Gupta is keen on bringing together the cast of the first two installments. If everything falls into place, they’ll roll out in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta is Mumbai Saga which is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

