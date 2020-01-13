South Korean group EXO’s singer Chen announces his marriage, reveals fiance is pregnant

South Korean group EXO member is getting married. Singer-songwriter Chen, real name Kim Jongdae, has announced that he will be getting married soon to his non-celebrity girlfriend. He also hinted that his fiance is pregnant when he mentioned a blessing came his way in his handwritten letter.

In a personal letter which was shared on EXO fanclub app, Chen wrote, “I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you. Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength.”

The letter reads:

Hello, this is Chen.

I have something to say to my fans, so I wrote this letter. I don’t know how to start, so I am very nervous. I wanted to be the first one to tell my fans who I love so much, so I am leaving this post even with my lacking sentences.

I have a girlfriend who I want to be with for the rest of my life.

I was worried and concerned with what would happen with my decision, but I wanted to let everyone know early so my members, the company and especially my fans who are proud of me wouldn’t be surprised by the sudden news, so I talked it out with my agency and the members.

​During that time a blessing came to me. I was shocked because I wasn’t able to take part in the plans that I had made with the members and the company. But, this blessing gave me strength and courage. I thought about how and when I should reveal the news but I didn’t want to wait any longer so I am carefully revealing it to you all now.

I am grateful to my members for genuinely supporting and congratulating me and to our fans for always giving us so much love. I will always be grateful for all of you and will continue to do my best in the position I am in.

Thank you always".

SM Entertainment, Chen's agency, has confirmed the wedding will be held in a private ceremony with close family and friends.

