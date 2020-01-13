Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali plot revealed

The sudden startling announcement of and by Salman Khan of his latest project entitled rather significantly Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali raised quite a few eyebrows. Why announce a film for Eid 2021 which is a year-and-a -half away? Looks like there is a well thought-out strategy to this seemingly premature move. Apparently the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film relevant to, or rather a counterpoint to, the present-day politics in India.
“In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity,” says an informed source.
