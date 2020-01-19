’83: Sahil Khattar’s first look as Syed Kirmani in Ranveer Singh’s film out now

The first look poster series of '83 has reached to the peak where all the actors are having uncanny resemblance with their respective characters.

As the latest addition to the first look poster series, makers released the latest poster featuring Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.

Recently, the makers of '83 shared the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Sharing the latest poster of Sahil Khattar makers write, “????When he dives to take those super wickets, we all have our jaws dropping! ???? Presenting the next devil, #SyedKirmani ????#ThisIs83”.

Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and shared the latest poster , “THE GOLDEN GLOVE ????Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! ????????”.

Syed Kirmani who’s known for his impeccable wicket keeping skills which lead us to the victory of 1983.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment

The film has already garnered a lot of attention with the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj Pose. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie

The movie is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results