Celebrity Warning: What Not To Wear In Milan

Whatever you do, don’t even THINK about wearing fur in the Via Monte Napoleone shopping district in Milan. Protesters called “vegan hyenas” were demonstrating in front of Dolce & Gabbana and they turned their attention to any shoppers walking by wearing so much as a fur collar! Shouting protestors flashed their “blood” covered bodies to illustrate how animals are skinned so wealthy people can adorn themselves. No wonder Bloomingdale’s just closed their fur department here in LA…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results