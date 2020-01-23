Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Madhurima Tuli’s bikini-clad avatar from her film Warning will leave you stunned!

Madhurima Tuli has been in the news for the past week for her recent eviction from the house of Bigg Boss 13, has stirred up quite the buzz. After Salman Khan had asked her to leave the house, Bollywood Hungama came across some old pictures of a bikini-clad Madhurima Tuli from her movie, Warning.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli speaks up on being ousted from the house by Salman Khan for physically attacking Vishal Aditya Singh
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply