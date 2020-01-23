Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik receives support from BTS singer V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy after SAG Awards 2020 win

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has been receiving tons of accolades for his film, Parasite. After winning multiple awards, the cast of Parasite finally received the much-needed recognition at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun, and Lee Sun-kyung took the stage to accept the award along with Cho Yeo-jeong, Chang Hyae-jin, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, and Park Myung-hoon.

"Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about co-existence and how we can all live together," Song said, via translator Sharon Choi. "I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night."

"The film Parasite is a dark comedy, a thriller and a powerful metaphor," Song Kang-ho told the crowd. "It depicts a class struggle taking place, all under one roof, where some aren't even aware that a struggle exists," Park So-dam said while introducing the film to the audience. "We are so honored to be nominated tonight for Cast in a Motion Picture," Choi Woo Shik concluded.

It was a night to remember as while the cast of Parasite was overlooked at all the award show shows including Oscars 2020 where the film received 6 nominations but none for the cast of the film. But, Choi Woo Shik has been receiving tons of appreciation from his industry friends.

Known to be part of Wooga squad, Singer V of mega-famous band BTS, shared two videos on their official Twitter account where he is hanging out with Woo Shik in Los Angeles. Walking down the beautiful streets of LA, V congratulated him on his win. He also shared another video where the two of them were enjoying snacks at a park. BTS is also in LA to begin promotions for Map Of The Soul: 7 album.

우식씨 SAG 상 축하해 pic.twitter.com/KO6sRElRTb

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

The congratulatory message continued from South Korean actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik (who is currently serving in the military) and Peakboy. All of them are part of the Wooga squad. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they shared photos of Woo Shik to congratulate him.

멋지다 최우식

During the backstage interview after their win at SAG Awards 2020, Choi mentioned that there are tremendous legends out there in foreign countries who are doing great work. "Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, year after, we can see a lot more casts (from other foreign/Asian films).”

????????????????????????최우식 포에버

꺄 축하행 멋있다 우리우식이~~ 꺄

