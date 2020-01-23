These pictures are proof that Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are the cutest father-daughter duo!

Janhvi Kapoor posts the cutest pictures with her father Boney Kapoor and the pictures from Umang 2020 are proof of that! The father-daughter duo was dressed in their ethnic best as they posed adorable for a few pictures. Looking as gorgeous as ever, Janhvi Kapoor struck a pose but we’re totally missing Khushi Kapoor in the pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl.
