Shahrukh Khan wanted his son AbRam to watch this augmented act performed on this dance showTelevision,TV,ITV,Indian Television

Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining the audience week-on-week with some spell-binding performances by its blockbuster contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, the entertainment quotient will go up several notches as the King of Romance, Shahrukh Khan would be gracing the stage of the show and to encourage the dancing prodigies.
The show has never failed to impress the audience by trying something new and innovative every week. This time, the talented contestant Monark will take the level of competition a notch above by pushing the boundaries of technology and dance act presentation through his upcoming augmented reality performance to the title track of Baahubali.
