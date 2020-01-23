Shahrukh Khan wanted his son AbRam to watch this augmented act performed on this dance showTelevision,TV,ITV,Indian Television

Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining the audience week-on-week with some spell-binding performances by its blockbuster contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, the entertainment quotient will go up several notches as the King of Romance, Shahrukh Khan would be gracing the stage of the show and to encourage the dancing prodigies.

The show has never failed to impress the audience by trying something new and innovative every week. This time, the talented contestant Monark will take the level of competition a notch above by pushing the boundaries of technology and dance act presentation through his upcoming augmented reality performance to the title track of Baahubali.

In awe of Monark’s dancing style, the Badshah of Bollywood couldn’t resist and asked the super judge of the show Remo D’souza to send the dance performance to him as he wanted his son AbRam to watch this remarkable performance by the contestant Monark. He further shared that AbRam is going to love it.

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:31pm PST

Also Read: Here are some of the best answers from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSrk Session

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results