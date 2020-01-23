Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool and physically attacks Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 lose their cool pretty easily, especially during the tasks given to them. One such incident happened with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. During the task, Shehnaaz lost her cool on her ex-love, Sidharth Shukla and hit him.
The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is on February 15 and the fans are already taking guesses as to who will take the trophy in the end.
