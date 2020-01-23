Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool and physically attacks Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 lose their cool pretty easily, especially during the tasks given to them. One such incident happened with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. During the task, Shehnaaz lost her cool on her ex-love, Sidharth Shukla and hit him.

Things have taken a sour turn between SidNaaz and the fans are not taking it well. After this incident, we’re not sure how Shehnaaz and Sidharth are going to mend their bond with the finale approaching soon. Sidharth Shukla has even refused to meet her after the show ends. Take a look at the video where she’s getting violent with Sidharth and she pushed him holding his collar.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is on February 15 and the fans are already taking guesses as to who will take the trophy in the end.

