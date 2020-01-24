Nora Fatehi’s hair in Street Dancer 3D costed a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakh!

Nora Fatehi is gearing up to set the screens on fire in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora will be seen in a dance-off with Shraddha and she had to wear five hundred grams of actual human hair for the sequence. She has worked really hard with the crew to ace the dance steps, which got even more difficult with all the extra hair on her head.
The film has received amazing reviews from the critics while the review from the audiences is still awaited.
