David Dhawan asks Bollywood actors to support film and television workers through FWICE’s new initiative

David Dhawan has always raised a voice for everyone who has been working in the industry. In the latest initiative by Federation of Western India Cine Employees David Dhawan has urged the Bollywood celebrities to speak up about the technicians who work for films and for television. According to the initiative, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the television and film workers will be provided with health and insurance facilities along with accommodation.

Speaking about the initiative, director David Dhawan says that this is the first time that the industry is doing something for the senior technicians. He says that there are technicians in the industry, who even after working for so many years, cannot afford a square meal at the end of the day. He has requested celebrities to donate to this initiative because it’s high time that the industry did something for these workers.

On the professional front, David Dhawan is currently directing Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

