From bodycon dress to scarlet red gown, Beyonce looks gorgeous at pre-Grammys parties

January 26, 2020

Beyonce looked gorgeous in a red scarlet gown with a plunging neckline and long trail. The songstress attended the Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night (January 25) in Beverly Hills, California.

The 38-year-old singer and Jay-Z went to support their long-time friend Sean "Diddy" Combs who was being honoured at the event. Letting her outfit do the talking, she chose for a subtle makeup look and silver clutch to complete her gala look.

The very same afternoon, Jay-Z hosted RocNation luncheon and Beyonce was there to support him. Founded back in 2008, they hosted a star-studded brunch on Saturday. Beyonce looked gorgeous in a Francesco Murano bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Slick straight hair with silver accessories and heels rounded her afternoon look.

For the Grammys 2020, Beyonce is nominated in four categories – Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Spirit,’ Best Pop Vocal Album for The Lion King: The Gift, Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘Spirit,’ and Best Music Film for Homecoming.

