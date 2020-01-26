Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan among others wish their fans

India is celebrating 71st Republic Day, and citizens of the country are sharing notes and expressing gratitude on social media. Even Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to wish their fans on this special occasion.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn to Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao to Swara Bhasker, Sara Ali Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, many other stars have taken to their social media handle to wish their fans.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:59am PST

View this post on Instagram

We the people of India ???????????????? #HappyRepublicDay #justice #liberty #equality #fraternity #democracy #secular #republic ????????????☮️✝️☪️????✡️???????????????????? #jaihind #merabharatmahan

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:10pm PST

T 3421 – My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged – some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all.

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Let equality triumph! Let's make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ???? ♥️

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jan 25, 2020 at 10:13pm PST

#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/hg4SezMTcM

— Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2020

On this special day let’s pledge to do our little bit everyday to better our nation in every possible way. Proud to be an Indian . Jaihind !! Happy Republic Day #RepublicDay2020

— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 26, 2020

As we celebrate the day #India adopted her #Constitution let’s reflect on the irony of the fact that in India today, those who were constitutionally elected to uphold the constitution & govern accordingly have become the greatest threat to our Constitution. #RepublicDayIndia

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 26, 2020

#HappyRepublicDay everyone!???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6rCQEOFmsd

— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) January 26, 2020

Ae watan, watan mere abaad rahey tu….Happy Republic Day, everyone. Jai Hind. ????????????????

???? – @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/7T9hZB6rdW

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

A Very Happy Republic Day pic.twitter.com/tgBSlq9tOH

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK finally BREAK silence on their film with Shah Rukh Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results