Priyanka Chopra goes glamorous in champagne colour Nicolas Jebran backless gown for Pre-Grammys 2020 party

It's Grammys 2020 and celebrities are enjoying the time at the parties, pre-concerts, luncheons among other events. Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Priyanka looked glamourous in a Nicolas Jebran champagne colour backless gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress paired up her look with Bvlgari jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes worth Rs. 28, 387 (USD 398) and Jimmy Choo clutch. The night time glam makeup with dark lips rounded her look for the party.
Priyanka Chopra might attend Grammys 2020 which is set to take place on January 26 as Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas – are set to perform at the event.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 25, 2020 at 6:39pm PST
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails the Dolly Parton Challenge like the boss lady that she is!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply