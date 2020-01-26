Priyanka Chopra goes glamorous in champagne colour Nicolas Jebran backless gown for Pre-Grammys 2020 party

It's Grammys 2020 and celebrities are enjoying the time at the parties, pre-concerts, luncheons among other events. Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Priyanka looked glamourous in a Nicolas Jebran champagne colour backless gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress paired up her look with Bvlgari jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes worth Rs. 28, 387 (USD 398) and Jimmy Choo clutch. The night time glam makeup with dark lips rounded her look for the party.

Priyanka Chopra might attend Grammys 2020 which is set to take place on January 26 as Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas – are set to perform at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She is currently working on several projects including a wedding film with Mindy Kaling, an Amazon reality series, Netflix movies The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes and Amazon series Citadel.

