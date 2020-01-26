Love is in the air for Love Aaj Kal pair Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

From Love Aaj Kal Trailer and all the behind the scenes shenanigans that the stars continue to share, it seems like Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan did have a gala time shooting the film. While the question arises whether they are together or not in real life, they continue to share lovey-dovey photos on Instagram.

Sara recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Kartik. In the photo, Sara and Kartik are gazing into each other’s eyes as they stand against a wall. The words on the wall read ‘Warning’ and ‘Love is in the air’. Veer met Zoe…⚠️????❣️???????? Love was in the air… ????will be everywhere ???????? #LoveAajKal ❤️ #valentinesday’.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day! The original film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

