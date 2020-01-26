Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani celebrate their fourth anniversary with pictures that are too cute for words!

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani first met on the sets of their show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. The show still holds a very special place in the viewers’ hearts and happens to be one of the best shows of those times. Close to a decade after the show ended, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani’s chemistry is still unmatched. The couple dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.
Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #US ???????? 4 years and counting ???? @itsmohitsehgal ????????
A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Jan 25, 2020 at 5:39am PST
View this post on Instagram
Yay !!! We didn't kill each other and i am still alive ????❤️???????????????? . Happy anniversary baby ???? Love u ❤️ #us @sanayairani
A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Jan 25, 2020 at 5:40am PST
How we wish these two would come back for a show!
Also Read: 5 on-screen Indian television jodis that we would LOVE to see make a comeback in 2020!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply