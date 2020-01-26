Kim Sharma is all smiles as she enjoys the sun and sea in a white bikini

Kim Sharma of Mohabbatein's fame has surely maintained her good figure even at 40. She has recently taken to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures donning a white bikini. The actress has always had a knack for fitness and it shows! Sporting a no-makeup look, Kim Sharma looks pretty as she channels her inner water baby.

Take a look at the pictures that she posted with the caption, “Wait for it … #40 #nofilter #nomakeup”

