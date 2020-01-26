Team ’83 dancing to dhols at the poster launch is Major weekend mood!

The posters of ’83 were launched in Chennai last night where the team had a blast during the event. The Kabir Khan directorial has recreated the magic of the World Cup of 1983 with the posters and the resemblance with the star cast and the original team is uncanny.

At the trailer launch, the boys have had quite the time of their lives as they danced the night away to dhols. Some classic Ganpati dance moves were seen and the entire star cast including Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Pankaj Tripathi, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree clearly had a lot of fun.

Watch the video.

????| Ranveer Singh dancing with the boys at 83 film poster launch in Chennai ♥️ #ThisIs83

_@TripathiiPankaj ,Jatin Sarna , Harrdy Sandhu , Dhairya Karwa, Saqib Saleem , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar , Adinath Kothare, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya and R Badree pic.twitter.com/vgqNuN3CFq

— Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) January 25, 2020

If the poster launch was this amazing, we can’t wait to see what is in store for the trailer launch!

