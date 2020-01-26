Deepika Padukone asking Ranveer Singh to get food items from Chennai is every wife ever!

Ranveer Singh is currently in Chennai where the team of ’83 launched the much-awaited posters of the film and the fans are already raving about it. Before the poster launch, Ranveer Singh posted a few pictures of the Kapil’s Devils posing right before the poster launch and Deepika Padukone handed him a list of things he’s supposed to get back from Chennai!

She commented on one of the pictures saying, “don’t come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from ShreeKrishna and 2 1/2kg packets for Sipcy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!” This is hands down the cutest thing we have come across this entire weekend.

Take a look at the picture that Ranveer posted along with Deepika’s comment.

’83 is slated to release on April 10, with Kabir Khan as the director. The film will also mark Ranveer and Deepika’s first project together post their wedding.

