The posters of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 recreate the magic of the 1983 World Cup in its truest sense!

The much-awaited posters of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 were finally launched in Chennai last night and the entire team including director Kabir Khan, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Pankaj Tripathi, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree among the others.

While the team had a blast during the poster launch, the makers have beautifully recreated the picture that was clicked in 1983 at the World Cup. For those who have witnessed the match, it is going to take you on a trip of sheer nostalgia. Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share the posters.

Take a look.

#ThisIs83@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/Q02AxOfafF

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 25, 2020

#ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/L0cddcbXbV

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 25, 2020

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:24am PST

Slated to release on April 10, this Kabir Khan directorial has been in the news for all the right reasons since its announcement and now the anticipation for this movie has only increased.

