Disha Patani is a complete foodie, we got proof!

Disha Patani does look like a dream, and puts plenty of effort to take good care of that envious body. That, however, doesn't mean that she doesn't enjoy good food! As they say, moderation is the key. We recently came across a photo of the actor sporting the biggest smile, sitting in front of plates full of food!

It looks like Disha invited her Malang co-stars to her house for a heavy brunch! She sports a victory sign sitting at the dining table, and on the backdrop, a cricket match plays on the television. The photo was shared by Anil Kapoor on his Instagram stories. "And people think she doesn't eat. Thank you for the fab brunch," he wrote. Do you see those big slices of pizza kept in front of her?

The trailer of Malang came out a few weeks ago. Disha, who will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, took over the internet as she sizzled in a red bikini. The actor is also a part of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

