Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s sweet behaviour leaves Rashami Desai surprised!

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's equation has probably been the most confusing one, in the Bigg Boss house. The two starred together in the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, and were rumoured to be dating. Within the reality show house, theirs was a love-hate relationship. We saw them bonding, and the romance was apparently rekindling, but only before Rashami's rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan made an entrance too!

Rashami and Sidharth have indulged in some terrible fights, including throwing hot tea on each other. Hence, when Sidharth was recently speaking to her sweetly, she was left surprised. In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Rashami asks Sidharth whether he forgot who she was, and hence was being sweet. She is heard asking him, “Tu bhul toh nahi gaya na, main Rashami hoon?” She also tells him that she can't stop wondering why he is being so sweet to her.

@imrashamidesai ke dimag mein aa rahe hai @realsidharthshukla ke khayal! Kya #SidRa phir aa rahe hai kareeb? Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

Sidharth, however, is surprisingly calm. He smiles and asks her, "‘Maaregi nahi na mere ko raat ko sote time?’ Rashami then says she really wants to tell him 2-3 things. Now, we hope that conversation turns out to be a peaceful one!

