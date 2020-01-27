Lewis Capaldi, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello belt out One Direction’s ‘Steal Your Heart’, Niall Horan joins in at Grammys after-party

It was music's biggest night as the 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in California on January 26. But, it was the after-party that everyone is talking about. The after-party saw 'Senorita' singers and real-life couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes grooving and singing One Direction's 'Steal Your Girl'. Dancing on the bar table, they were joined by Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi who was also belting out the lyrics. But, guess what? The former One Direction member Niall Horan was at the after-party and was completely enjoying the vibe.

Many videos from the after-party have gone viral as Shawn and Camila were getting cozy. In another video, Niall Horan joined Lewis, Shawn, and Camila as he sang one of Lewis' song, 'Someone Like You'. Both of them were jamming to the heartbreaking ballad.

At the awards night, Camila Cabella performed 'First Man' and dedicated it to her father who sitting in the audience. Her father was overwhelmed with emotions as he teared up during her set. After the end of her song, she went to hug him.

