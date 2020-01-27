Michael Sheen: Further Proof That A Grey Beard Is Not Man’s Best Friend

Michael Sheen, 50, is taking a stroll with his Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 25, and he looks more like her grandfather than the object of her affection. (Yes, he used to date Sarah Silverman) Michael and Anna had only been dating for a few months when aspiring actress Anna became pregnant and she gave birth to their daughter Lyra in September. Michael already has a 20 year old daughter, Lily, with Kate Beckinsale, and to his credit, seems like an involved father. Hopefully, Michael is maintaining the beard for his sociopath character on Fox’s Prodigal Son and it’s temporary.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

