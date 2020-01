Gorgeous Priyanka Chopra (with husband Nick Jonas) rarely totally blows it when it comes to fashion, but she didn’t know how to dress for the festive Grammys. This looks like the same neckline Jennifer Lopez made famous in her green Versace at the Grammys years ago. But the neckline does NOTHING for Priyanka, and the rest of the drab and weirdly fringed dress makes the actress look oddly mature and out of style.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results