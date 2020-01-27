Lizzo’s Diamond Grammys Mani

Lizzo showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet fully prepped and ready to sweep the night. The “Good As Hell“ singer was one of the first stars to arrive at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight, and when she stepped out of the car, we could have sworn there was a collective gasp heard through TV screens and computer livestreams across the country.

The buzzy eight-award nominee stunned in a strapless white Atelier Versace gown with a sweetheart neckline and hand-stitched crystals lining the bodice, plus $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a feather boa, and the pièce de résistance: an icy white diamond-studded manicure.

The crystal-dripping work of art came courtesy of the singer’s go-to manicurist Eri Ishizu, who said she wanted to create a design around the number eight — as you’ll recall, the number of Grammy awards Lizzo was nominated for this year. From the close-up shot, you can see the yellow-gold figure eight etched on each nail.

For this full-glam manicure, it’s no surprise that Ishizu used a designer nail brand, opting for three different polishes by Christian Louboutin. She started with the Louboutin primer polish, followed by the creamy white Madame Est Nue for the base of the nail. The symbolic ‘8’ was drawn with the shade Goldissima from the brand’s metallic nudes collection. Of course, the dangling Swarovski crystal was the final addition to bring the manicure to the next level.

