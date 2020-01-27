Billie Eilish Her Coolest Manicure

Billie Eilish was flexing on everyone at tonight’s Grammy Awards. Nominated for six awards — Best Song, Best New Artist, Best Record, Best Album, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance — the 18-year-old star showed up in a slime green and black Gucci suit with bedazzled bishop sleeves, only to be outdone by her choice of accessories, including Matrix sunglasses, neon roots, fingerless gloves, and long green talons peeking out.

In what may very well be the “Bad Guy” singer-songwriter’s coolest manicure to date, she sported long, squared-off two-toned green acrylics embossed with the iconic Gucci double-G print.

While we could certainly talk about Eilish’s voice — and her emotional Grammys performance — all day long, we’ll leave you with some tonal inspiration for your next manicure instead. Because if the coolest young star at the Grammys is any indication, we may be in for a slime-green comeback. (Of course, anything Gucci is always in style.)

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results