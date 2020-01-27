Priyanka Chopra Honors Kobe Bryant

The world was turned upside down today with the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in California this morning. The devastating news came hours before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were set to kick off at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Bryant’s “home” for 20 seasons. As celebrities gathered for the ceremony — after some fans called for the cancellation of the show — several used their red-carpet moments to address the tragedy, but only one star honored the late basketball player in a subtle yet statement-making way.

Priyanka Chopra arrived to the Grammys red carpet with Bryant’s jersey number, “24,” written on one nail in purple, one of the official colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. The actress debuted the nail tribute with a close-up look on her Instagram Stories. “#RIPMamba,” she wrote on the post with a purple heart.

Chopra’s date, husband Nick Jonas, also honored Bryant with a purple ribbon on his suit, which was also worn by his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

The ceremony began with an emotional tribute by host Alicia Keys, who performed Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with the group in an homage that brought audience members to tears. The ambiance was truly felt, as Chopra also wrote in her Instagram Stories with a post of the show-opening moment: “Feeling his presence in his home.”

