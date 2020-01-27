Ariana Grande Tattoo At The Grammys

This awards-show season has brought us a rather unexpected red-carpet style trend: A-line princess ballgowns paired with bold tattoo moments. Just a few weeks ago at the Golden Globes, nominee Scarlett Johansson wore a custom Vera Wang strapless sweetheart gown that was romantic from the front yet surprisingly badass from the back, putting her shoulder and mid-back body art on full display.

Now, for tonight’s Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande has followed suit, using her angelic Giambattista Valli tulle gown and matching Cinderella gloves to draw attention to what seems to be some fresh ink on her left arm. Twitter caught on first, with a few eagle-eyed Ari stans zooming in on the red-carpet shots to point out the never-before-seen butterfly peeking out just above Grande’s gray glove on her outer bicep.

ARIANA HAS A NEW BUTTERFLY TATTOO ON HER ARM 😭🦋🖤 @ArianaGrande (zoom in) pic.twitter.com/N6rPPr7n4V

— charlotte ♡🕊 (@toulouseghostin) January 26, 2020

Show us te he new tattoo 🙏🏼❤ @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/4O4ub2Fp8e

— Tatiana 💗 (@QueenofPop93) January 27, 2020

Loyal fans already know that the “Thank U, Next” singer has a thing for body art, with over 30 tattoos in her collection to date. Most are super dainty and hidden — like a heart on her finger and the bumblebee behind her ear — but this new butterfly is a bit more visible. While we’ll have to wait for the Cinderella gloves to come off to know for sure, it seems like Grande’s new butterfly ink is likely her first tattoo of 2020, and a symbolic one at that.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results