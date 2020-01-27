Latest Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The Grammys are always a welcome rest stop during the marathon of film and TV award shows that take place between January and February. Don’t get us wrong, we’ll never get tired of seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together in the same room, but after the Golden Globes and the SAGs, we’re happy to tune in to watch a totally different crowd of A-listers share of inside jokes, celebrate one another’s accomplishments, and, of course, walk the red carpet.

Fashion at the Grammys is nothing like that of the award shows before it because attendees are known for going above and beyond in the style department. Imagine if Cardi B showed up at the Golden Globes in that vintage Thierry Mugler oyster dress or seeing J.Lo at the SAG Awards wearing her now-iconic jungle dress — it just wouldn’t happen. But at the Grammys, there are no rules, and it shows on the red carpet.

Tonight, we’re expecting a fashion-focused crowd, with everyone from Lizzo and Miley Cyrus (who may or may not be attending arm-in-arm with Cody Simpson) to Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X (whose Kelsey Randall cowboy hat on the cover of Variety deserves its own Grammy) attending the festivities. Will Ariana Grande show up in an oversized hoodie and OTK boots? We wouldn’t be surprised. How over-the-top will Diplo get this time? Only time will tell. And then there’s Beyoncé, who’s never once failed to impress us with her red carpet fashion. All in all, tonight’s style game is shaping up to be as covetable as the Grammy Awards themselves — and we can’t wait to tell you all about it.

Snag a front-row seat to all the action by clicking through our list of the best-dressed celebrities on tonight’s Grammy Awards red carpet.

Brandi Carlile

Whatever you do, don't let the Grammys go by without taking some time to admire this floral three-piece suit on "Hold Out Your Hand" singer Brandi Carlile.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.

Lute

@tinyhatskatelife just made its red carpet debut on Dreamville artist Lute. Oh, and his magenta three-piece suit and cozy turtleneck weren't half-bad, either. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Maggie Rogers in Vintage Chanel

Maggie Rogers threw it back to the early 2010s in a star-studded vintage Chanel gown from 2013. But because 2020 is all about self-care, naturally, the "Alaska" singer had to accessorize with a chic Chanel water-bottle-slash-handbag #Hydration.Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture

Chrissy Teigen never fails to light up our day on Twitter, but it's her orange, bold-shouldered frock on tonight's red carpet that's bringing a smile to our faces right now. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey always looks her best on the red carpet (yes, we're talking about her Heavenly Bodies Met Gala look), and her Gatsby-inspired get-up on tonight's red carpet is no different.

Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang

Dua Lipa just brought the '90s back in full force with this slinky satin two-piece set. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Shawn Mendes in Louis Vuitton

First Timothée Chalamet and now Shawn Mendes — we simply can't get enough of today's fashion boys donning magenta suits on the red carpet.

Bebe Rexha in Christian Cowan

Did Bebe Rexha just make rhinestone turtlenecks the most sought-after trend of 2020? We think yes! Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

