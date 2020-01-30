As Parineeti Chopra shoots for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the badminton star starts political career by joining BJP

Ace badminton player and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Wednesday, the ace player joined the current ruling party in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. Nehwal’s older sister Chandranshu was also inducted into the party.

Meanwhile, a biopic on Saina Nehwal's journey in sports in currently underway in Bollywood. Actress Parineeti Chopra will be playing the role of the badminton star. Amole Gupte had announced his ambitious directorial – a biopic, produced by T-series on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal around four years ago. The makers had initially roped in Shraddha Kapoor for the role who had even started prepping for the role. However, the actress had to back out owing to a hectic schedule and was replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

Joining the BJP, Saina Nehwal said, “I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him.”

Meanwhile, the film captures Saina's journey to World No.1, traveling across countries and locations, raising a toast to the several milestones in her sporting career. The makers are expecting to finish shooting for the film soon enough. However, only time will tell if the makers plan to incorporate this new venture of Saina Nehwal's life.

