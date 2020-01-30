Pooja Hegde donates Rs. 2.5 lakh to two kids battling cancer

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Housefull 4 and now she is all set to star in a romantic film titled Jaan with Prabhas. The actress was recently at an event held by Cure foundation for announcing the 6th Biennial Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup, a golf tournament that works as an awareness initiative and a fundraiser.
That is one sweet gesture done by Pooja Hegde!
