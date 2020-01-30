Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli opens up on hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan

It's been a while since Madhurima Tuli exited the Bigg Boss 13 house. But most of us would remember how this one time she really lost her cool and beat fellow housemate Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan. In a recent video, she has opened up on the same.

In the beginning of the video, she is seen greeting her fans with a warm message. "Hi guys, how are you? Who do you think is going to win? I really don't know, I think all of them are very strong contenders. Shehnaaz, it's her birthday today, Happy Birthday Shennaaz, Wish you a very happy birthday. There's Asim, there's Sidharth, there's Rashami, all are strong contenders. Even Arti is one. Anybody can win," she says.

As a fan asked her in the comments section as to why she hit Vishal with the pan, Madhurima answered. "I think he first threw water with that pan. So I found that pan there only. If I found a pillow instead, I'd have hit him with a pillow. It was his bad luck and my bad luck that it was a pan, and I beat him with a pan. There's no other reason why I hit him with the pan. I might have been saved, if it was a pillow. But I was so angry and I saw that pan," she says.

She added that she was working on her anger, and was progressing. "Definitely now I am a much much better person than I was before. I am trying to control my anger, and I have done that in a lot of ways," she is heard saying.Finally, Madhurima also revealed who all she is rooting for, as Bigg Boss 13 ends in 3 weeks. "I like a lot of people in there. I like Shehnaaz, I like Rashami, I like Arti, and Sidharth and Asim also I like. But mostly it’s Shehnaaz, Rashami and Arti," she says.

