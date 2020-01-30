Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut unveils new look from Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Thalaivi. From physical transformation to taking dance lessons regularly and learning Tamil, she is hustling hard for the film. On Thursday, a couple of new looks were shared from the film as it marked 50 years of the hairstylist, Maria Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut, who has previously worked with her in Fashion, brought in a cake on the sets of Thalaivi to mark her astounding contribution to the industry. Kangana herself believes in women empowerment and is quite vocal about women in the workspace. Maria plays a significant part in Kangana's career as she was there in Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai & Woh Lamhe and several other projects of Kangana.

The post was captioned, “Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hair stylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’. Here she’s seen putting final touches on Kangana’s stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more.”

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games, and Blade Runner. The film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi, upon Kangana's suggestion.

