Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with The Gentlemen

Writer-director Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen follows an American expat Mickey Pearson who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

For Ritchie, the film represents an opportunity to examine class culture in both the UK and the U.S within the context of the amazing cast he’s assembled and a return to his distinct style – along with some twists and turns. “I think people are going to have an entertaining and quirky ride with this one,” he states, adding, “I also enjoyed dealing with the different polarities of culture and sub-culture, the upper and lower echelons of society – and I hope audiences dial in to that, too.”

A star-studded, sophisticated action comedy, the movie features Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant – all under the direction of master filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who returns to the genre and type of characters to which he gave an indelible and unique flavor in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch.

PVR Pictures brings The Gentlemen in theaters nationwide on January 31.

