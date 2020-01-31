“No one has ever proposed to me till date,” reveals Disha Patani

In the upcoming episode of a television show Pro music Countdown featuring Bollywood actress Disha Patani, the audience will get a sneak peek into the life of the popular star. From times of struggle and rejection to becoming the lead actress in movies like Baaghi 2 and Malang, the actress got up close and personal and spilled the beans about her journey, her childhood, her upcoming projects and much more.
In one segment of the show where people send in their questions for their favourite stars, Patani was asked about the number of times she has been proposed to date. That’s when Disha dropped a bomb and revealed how no one has ever come up to her and proposed.
