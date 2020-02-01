Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill to look for her groom through a TV reality show?

Remember Rakhi Ka Swayamvar? Rakhi Sawant, came on a national TV channel, looking for the man who could be her life partner. Something similar, we hear, is being planned with Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill! If things work out, she might soon begin hunting for her groom on a reality show.

As per a report, a leading TV channel is planning the show titled Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi. The present episode of Bigg Boss is probably the most happening one so far, and Shehnaaz is definitely one of the most talked-about participants. If the Punjabi singer sets off to look for her life partner through a TV show, we're pretty sure the show will receive tremendous response.

Fans of Sidarth Shukla and Shehnaaz, meanwhile, are rooting for #SidNaaz quite strongly. Shehnaaz, who seems to have quite a lot of soft corner for Sidharth, earlier indulged in some fights with him as well. But recently, we saw them mending things. They put an end to their fight and also went back to sharing the same bed.

We wonder whether #Sidnaaz fans approve of Shehnaaz looking for a groom on a reality show!

