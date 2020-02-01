Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra stands by her Grammys outfit, slams trolls

Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads as she appeared at the Grammys 2020, wearing a white fringe gown with a bold, plunge neckline. She's got the beauty to pull off anything that she wears, and this was no exception. A part of the internet, however, wasn't pleased with her outfit.

Priyanka isn't the one who pays heed to online trolls, and her mother Madhu Chopra belongs to the same league. In a recent conversation with a news agency, she said she found Priyanka one of the best-dressed of the Grammy night. She added that online trolls were mostly people with no enjoyment in their own lives, hiding behind the computer screen to get some attention. Just like her daughter, Chopra also believes that one should live life on his/her own terms. Se emphasised that Priyanka could do whatever she wanted, with her body. She also revealed that Priyanka sent her a sample before the event, and while she thought the dress was slightly risky, her daughter pulled it off splendidly!

That rests the case, doesn't it?

