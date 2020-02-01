Devi actor Shivani Raghuvanshi reveals she is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan

You last saw her playing an interesting character in the popular web series Made In Heaven. Shivani Raghuvanshi, who will be next seen in Devi alongside the likes of Kajol and Neha Dhupia among others, is completely fan-girling at work!
Shivani, who rose to fame with Titli, did plenty of star-gazing at the premiere of her film. However, when she met Kajol on the sets of Devi, she says the song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' kept playing in her mind! In a recent interview with a publication, she revealed she was completely star-struck.
Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Mukta Bavre among others.
