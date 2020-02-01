Ayushmann Khurrana thinks Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta are the ‘most loved’ on-screen parents right now

Ayushmann Khurrana is a hit machine at the box office with seven back to back successes and he is looking to extend his brilliant run at the counters with his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. For Ayushmann, who is playing a gay man in the movie, what makes the film even more special is him teaming up with two of the most acclaimed actors of today Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta. They played Ayushmann’s parents in Badhai Ho! and now will be seen as parents of Ayushmann’s on screen partner! Ayushmann feels given their brilliant acting and on-screen chemistry, Gajraj and Neena are a jodi people are waiting to see!

“Gajraj sir and Neena ji are the most loved on-screen parents for audiences today and it is such a pleasure to have them in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. They have won over the audiences & their hearts with their stellar performance and such endearing on-screen chemistry in Badhai Ho. I was super thrilled when I got to know that I will get to work with them again. This time our relationship is a little different, they play parents to my on-screen partner but the energy we have between us is simply infectious,” says Ayushmann, whose film is definitely a must watch for all content film lovers in India!

Ayushmann reveals that his scenes with Gajraj are funny to another level! ”Gajraj sir is hilariously as the antagonist to my love life and it’s really funny to have him as the overbearing father who refuses to believe that his son is gay! It is basically him vs me in the film and his scenes with me are incredibly funny and will crack the audiences up. They are some of the most memorable scenes of the film,” Ayushmann reveals.

The versatile actor says Gajraj and Neena are a ’riot’ in the film and they will liven up the theatres with their impeccable comic timing. ”Neena ji and I have a very interesting bond and it’s really special because she plays the mother of my on-screen partner. They are riot together in our film and they bring the house down with their brilliant acting and comic timing. Their presence in our film takes the entertainment quotient to another level,” he says.

