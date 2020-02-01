BTS features alongside Tomorrow x Together and Lee Hyun in Big Hit Entertainment family photos and they are precious

South Korean agency Big Hit Entertainment, home for worldwide phenomenon BTS, is celebrating it's 15th anniversary today. So, to mark the special day, the agency released a bunch of new photos of South Korean septet along with agencies' solo artist Lee Hyun and rookie group Tomorrow x Together.

"Big Hit Entertainment 15th Anniversary! Big Hit Entertainment is celebrating its 15th anniversary. In 2020, Big Hit Entertainment will become a company that can comfort and move you with music," the agency shared on their official Twitter handle along with a bunch of new photoshoot pictures that includes Lee Hyun, BTS, and TXT.

Lee Hyun is currently signed with Big Hit Entertainment as a solo artist after making his debut in 2007 as a member of the co-ed vocal group, 8Eight. They disbanded in 2014. They are coming back after 6 years with a new single which is releasing on February 7.

Big Hit Entertainment 15th Anniversary!

빅히트 엔터테인먼트가 15주년을 맞이했습니다.

2020년 한 해도 음악으로 위로와 감동을 줄 수 있는 빅히트 엔터테인먼트가 되겠습니다.

BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, debut in 2013 and since then there's no looking for the group that has gone onto become of the biggest band in the world right now. They are currently working on their comeback album Map Of The Soul:7 that is releasing on February 21, 2020.

Tomorrow x Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai) made their debut in March 2019 with The Dream Chapter: Star that was followed by The Dream Chapter: Magic comeback and now Japanese album debut. They have received several accolades as rookies of the year.

